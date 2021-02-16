د . إAEDSRر . س

Young Emirati Gets Rescued After Falling From A Height At Jebel Hafeet Mountain

Another trekking trip gone wrong sees the light of the day, thanks to UAE authorities. In this instance, a young Emirati was rescued on Monday, Feb 15 by the Abu Dhabi Police from the pits of the Jebel Hafeet mountains.

Intensive efforts by rescue teams helped locate the Emirati woman before sunset after drones were pressed into service.

The 24-year-old Emirati hiker fell down from the Jebel Hafeet mountains and sustained several injuries

After being rescued, she was flown down to the Tawam Hospital in Al Ain where she received medical attention.

A video of the rescue was shared by the National Search and Rescue Centre, showing the Abu Dhabi Police chopper flying through the mountain range in search of her.

Authorities have special patrols in such areas with the latest technologies to help support rescue and support missions.

