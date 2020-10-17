Expo 2020 Dubai Gets Amitabh Bachchan Onboard As A 'Cricket Commentator'

You know things are going to get crazzyyy when Big B joins the project, y’know what I mean?!

Indian veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan along with Gaurav Kapoor have been featured in an Expo 2020 ad campaign, which is all set to premiere across TV channels and digital platforms during the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) period.

Created by the advertising agency, McCann Worldgroup, this ad is aimed to promote the Expo (that has been postponed to next year) in the Indian region, and are using IPL as a launchpad for the same.

The Expo 2020 ad ft Big B and Gaurav Kapoor show the two taking on the roles of cricket commentators, whilst listing out a bunch of EPIC experiences that await visitors at the Expo in 2021

The campaign will feature a number of ads and short films promoting the Expo throughout the remainder of the IPL season.

Rehan Assad, chief programme officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, mentioned,