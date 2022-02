A study by InsureMyTrip, ranks Dubai as the third safest city in the world for solo female travellers.

This is thanks to our low-crime rate and features like the women’s only section on public transport and overall safety. We also ranked highly as a city where women feel safe walking home alone at night and feeling safe despite gender.

Dubai follows Kuala Lumpur in second place and the Saudi city of Madina which was ranked the number one city in the world for females safety when travelling solo.

