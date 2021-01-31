Final 18 Holes Of The Dubai Desert Classic: Paul Casey Scores Incredible Shots And Takes Lead

The final 18 holes of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic is well underway, and English golfer, Paul Casey is once again topping the leaderboard.

Turning into one nailbiting match, the European Tour golf tournament is currently being held at Majlis course in the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai and is seeing top-class golfing.

Paul Casey was teeing off on the 8th and managed to score six birdies and an eagle in his impressive third round. The Englishman made five birdies in his first 10 holes and then broke a run of six pars with a chip-in at the 17th.

Hence, having Paul Casey in the lead by one-shot lead over Robert MacIntyre