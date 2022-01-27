Great News! Flights To The UAE From 12 African Countries To Reopen

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced the resumption of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers.

Flights from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabw can restart, in addition to updating the entry measures for travellers coming in from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda. Flights will reopen from Saturday, January 29, effective 14.30, while adhereing to all relevant precautionary measures in place, according to Wam.ae

The following restrictions apply for those travelling from the above countries

A negative COVID-19 test must be obtained within 48 hours from the approved labs in their respective countries of departure

A Rapid-PCR test at the airports of departure

A PCR test upon arrival while adhering to all relevant precautionary and preventative measures

#الطوارئ_والأزمات والطيران المدني: استئناف دخول القادمين من كينيا وتنزانيا واثيوبيا ونيجيريا وجمهورية الكونغو وجمهورية جنوب افريقيا وبتسوانا وإيسواتيني وليسوتو وموزمبيق وناميبيا وزيمبابوي وتحديث إجراءات الدخول على القادمين من أوغندا وغانا وروندا اعتباراً من 29 يناير الجاري pic.twitter.com/Gky8MOXgGS — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 26, 2022

WATCH: Flights To The UAE From 12 African Countries To Reopen