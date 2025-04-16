Gemma Gallagher: The Award-Winning Artist Shaping Dubai’s Creative Scene

Meet Award-Winning Artist Gemma Gallagher

On the latest episode of the Lovin Dubai Show, we got a colourful dose of inspiration from none other than Gemma Gallagher, the award-winning Irish visual artist who’s been making waves in the UAE’s creative scene. Named Artist of the Year 2024 by The Independent, Gemma dropped by to share her journey from a childhood love of art to becoming a full-time creative entrepreneur, with works exhibited from Dublin to New York.

She opened up about the personal and political inspiration behind her art, her creative blocks, and the evolving meaning of “contemporary” in today’s world. Oh, and spoiler: she’s also learning how to DJ!

“I actually just walked up to the gallery owner and was like I have some art for you,” recalled Gallagher about how she got her start in creating and selling art.

From founding the UAE’s leading art-meets-social experience, Design & Dine, to manifesting big dreams (like a solo exhibition), Gemma’s story is as vibrant as her work.

WATCH: Award-Winning Artist Gemma Gallagher On Inspiration, Challenges & The Art Of Making It Big!

