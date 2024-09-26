4 Dubai Influencers Reveal Their Secrets When Working With Brands

Imagine you start a new job. And from the very first day, you’re tasked with doing it all. You brain the idea, write the script, record, act, edit and re-edit, post, observe comments, monitor KPIs, reach out to new clients, chase for your money, and manage finances. All that…is an influencer. And they have to do it while looking good! It’s not an easy job, but it has quickly grown to be a trending profession of choice for many.

Leading digital media company Augustus Media (the company behind Lovin Dubai!) hosted its first-ever industry event, Local Influence: Regional Impact, at their Dubai headquarters. One of the most talked-about panels was Curating Content for a Local Audience, which featured insights from four prominent Dubai-based creators: Ayman Yaman, Hadeel Marei, Miled Rahal, and Hala Bassam.

With over 100 industry leaders and marketers in attendance, the event highlighted the growing importance of local partnerships and how understanding regional nuances can enhance the effectiveness of marketing campaigns in the MENA region.

Tailoring Content to Local Audiences: Key Insights from Creators

Moderated by Saima Iqbal, Senior Content Director at Augustus Media, the panel explored how influencers can effectively communicate with their audiences while staying true to their personal brand and reflecting the local culture. Each creator shared their strategies for creating meaningful content that builds a strong connection between brands and their target audience.

1. Hadeel Marei: Hook Your Audience Early

Hadeel emphasized the importance of grabbing the audience’s attention from the very beginning. The initial moments of content are critical in determining whether a viewer will engage or scroll past. Brands need to focus on delivering their message concisely and captivatingly right from the start.

2. Miled Rahal: Stay Authentic

For Miled Rahal, the key to creating successful content is authenticity. His advice to both creators and brands was simple: “Find what works for you and stay authentic to it.” Miled believes that brands often try to push creators in directions that don’t align with their natural style, which can come across as forced or insincere. He emphasized that authenticity is the foundation of building a genuine connection with the audience.

3. Ayman Yaman: Don’t Overthink It

Ayman Yaman’s advice was straightforward: “Don’t overthink your content.” He encouraged both brands and creators to focus on simplicity, explaining that overcomplicating ideas often detracts from the message. By keeping things straightforward and true to their personality, creators can more effectively connect with their audience and deliver the brand’s message without unnecessary distractions.

4. Hala Bassam: Right Creator, Right Brand

Hala Bassam’s key message was about the importance of alignment between the creator and the brand. She explained, “The right creator aligns with the right brand.” When brands select creators whose values and style reflect their own, it leads to a more authentic partnership, which in turn fosters trust with the audience. Hala highlighted the importance of brands trusting creators to bring their unique voices and perspectives to the content.

One of the main takeaways from the event was the value of local partnerships

For brands to successfully engage with Middle Eastern audiences, they must work with creators who understand the regional culture and can tailor their messaging accordingly.

The event also underscored the importance of focusing on a single, clear message in marketing campaigns. With audiences facing constant content overload, concise, impactful messaging stands out.

Trust is essential in brand-creator partnerships

By selecting creators who align with their values and trusting them to craft authentic, engaging content, brands can more effectively reach their target audiences in Dubai and beyond. The speakers emphasized that brands should allow creators the freedom to channel their authentic style rather than dictating every aspect of the content. This approach leads to more organic and effective campaigns that resonate with local audiences.

The success of Augustus Media’s Local Influence: Regional Impact event marks a growing trend of deeper, more meaningful collaboration between local creators and brands, setting the stage for more impactful marketing strategies in the MENA region.