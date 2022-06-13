Latest
Justin Bieber’s Dubai Concert Gets The Go-Ahead After He Shares Rare Facial Paralysis Syndrome
Don’t stop beliebin’!
Justin Bieber’s Dubai concert WILL go ahead as planned! Event organisers confirmed that Justin Bieber’s performance is still set to go ahead after the pop star announced that he had been diagnosed with the rare Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
Event organisers confirmed the Coca-Cola Arena Justice World Tour event will still set to go ahead on October 8 and 9.
Dubai RN
The Coca-Cola Arena wish the Biebs a spee-bieby recovery
One netizen shared what’s like to suffer from the rare syndrome
It’s a stupid virus I got it too… and it’s really frustrating when u go to the doctor & all he says well it will take time but don’t SAY HoW LOnG – 3 weeks to 3 months sometimes. Where u can’t eat properly bitting ur lips can’t sleep had to put a tape on my eye to shut it close & believe me not comfortable around anyone .. I made a free neurographica session for health on it afterwards as felt I really want to help those and support them who go through it or their loved ones… it’s not fun when u can’t even smile fully 😅 i was frustrated angry at the doctors who suggested huge doze of steroids to activate the 7th nerve & the free session is on my Instagram page on health ! Try it for me it helped around 3 weeks my face was back to normal the doctor was shocked too 😂 but yah that’s how it works when u work direct with the mind commanding the neurons to fire & wire around the 7th nerve which is the biggest one in the face