Khabib Seen Praying At A Mosque In Dubai With Uncle Saeed Before His Big Fight

This is a sight we never thought we’d see!

UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov praying with the fitness idol of the nation, Sheikh Saeed AKA Uncle Saeed ahead of his big fight!!!

Khabib, Russian mixed martial artist and UFC Lightweight Champ will return to the Octagon after more than a year during the main event of UFC 254 at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where he will face interim title-holder Justin Gaethje.

Things look pretty different this time around for Khabib, as he will be going into the fight without his father and trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, by his side as he passed away earlier this year after contracting COVID-19.