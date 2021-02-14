د . إAEDSRر . س

These 5 'Leaked Images Of Mars From The Hope Probe' Memes Are MAJOR LOLs 

Article Featured Image

ATTN: THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS LEAKED IMAGES OF MARS FROM THE UAE’S HOPE PROBE 

Jk. Sounds far fetched, but the day isn’t too far when you’ll be able to order an AED2 Karak chai from a cafeteria from our neighbouring planet.

Currently, the Hope Probe has successfully travelled over 435 million kms and entered the Mars orbit! The probe will act as the first to provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere and its layers.

Awaiting images of the Martian atmosphere, tweeps have let their imaginations run wild with their idea of what Mars will look like after the UAE joined the squad (till now only NASA, the former Soviet Union, the European Space Agency and India have reached the red planet’s gravitational zone).

5. If Lulu ain’t there, we ain’t there!

Meme via @AvijitPaul89.

4. Another planet… but same traffic!

Meme via @AvijitPaul89.

3. Cuz nothing in life is free… not even parking in Mars!

2. Arabs have reached mars and sheeshas have not?! IMPOSS.

1. Cuz ’em aliens have been missing OUT!!!

Comments
