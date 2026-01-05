News

Looks Like New Parking Fees And Timings Are Coming Soon To Discovery Gardens

Malak Nazir
By

Looks like change is in the air for Discovery Gardens residents, and it’s hanging out in the form of some parking zone signs popping up around the community.

If you’ve spotted them already, get ready because starting Thursday, January 15, parkings are going to have a fee attached to it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Standard Hours (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM): AED 4

Peak Hours (5:00 PM – 12:00 AM): AED 6

Special Ramadan hours

Standard Hours (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM): AED 4

Peak Hours (3:00 PM – 12:00 AM): AED 6

How can you pay?

QR Code Scanning

Salik Account

SMS Payment

Butttt there’s a silver lining!

Every residential unit will still receive one free parking permit. You’ll get one free pass to park without worrying about fees!

