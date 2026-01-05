Looks Like New Parking Fees And Timings Are Coming Soon To Discovery Gardens

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Looks like change is in the air for Discovery Gardens residents, and it’s hanging out in the form of some parking zone signs popping up around the community.
Standard Hours (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM): AED 4
Peak Hours (5:00 PM – 12:00 AM): AED 6
Special Ramadan hours
Standard Hours (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM): AED 4
Peak Hours (3:00 PM – 12:00 AM): AED 6
How can you pay?
QR Code Scanning
Salik Account
SMS Payment
Every residential unit will still receive one free parking permit. You’ll get one free pass to park without worrying about fees!
