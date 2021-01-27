Major Discounts Can Be Enjoyed By UAE Residents Who Have Taken The Vaccination

We’re all in this together – no not the High School Musical song, but literally. UAE residents are being encouraged now more than ever to get the vaccine. While it’s not mandatory yet, more and more people are going out and getting the shots. So far it’s been a race, with the UAE being the second leading country, administering 2.67 million doses of vaccines to the population. As a ‘thank you’ for getting the jab or to motivate others, businesses around Dubai have created an initiative you might just like. Businesses across the UAE are offering discounts for those who have gotten vaccinated

4. Four Restaurants that are run by Gates Hospitality are offering 10% and 20% off for residents who have taken the shot Publique, British restaurant Reform Social, Bistro des Arts, and Grill and Ultra Brasserie are offering those have taken the first dose, 10% off while those have taken both, can get 20% off on dining.

3. The Emirates Driving Institute are giving residents an additional 10% discount if presented with a COVID vaccination card

2. Hala Taxi, which you can order from the Careem App, are giving free rides from 10 vaccination centres in Dubai when you use code ;HALAVAC’

1. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort are offering vaccinated UAE residents 25% off on all dining and hotel bookings

