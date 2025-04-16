Meet The Dubai-Based Makeup Artist Behind RHOD’s Glam

If you’ve ever admired the flawless glam of the Real Housewives of Dubai, chances are you’ve seen the work of Maria Doyle. The Irish makeup artist has carved a name for herself in Dubai’s beauty scene — working with brides, celebrities, and top TV productions — and now, she’s built a business all on her own.

Lovin Dubai caught up with Maria to chat about her journey, celebrity glam, diva moments, and TikTok trends.

From Ireland to Dubai via Australia

Maria’s love for makeup started young. At 16, she left school in Ireland and enrolled in beauty therapy school, despite it not being her dream. “I hated it. Too much anatomy and physiology — I just wanted to do makeup,” she said. But it helped her get a foot in the door, later adding hairdressing to her skills and moving to Australia.

It wasn’t until she came to Dubai 13 years ago that things began falling into place. “I wanted to be in the celebrity world, TV commercials, the social world… and I made that my mission,” she said.

Celebrity clients and TV glam

Maria’s clientele includes Tyra Banks, Norah Jones, and the full cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai. She’s also worked with high-profile figures under NDA. “People forget these celebrities are just human. They want to look good like anyone else — we’re all doing a job,” she explained.

Watch the full interview to hear how Maria built a beauty empire in Dubai, earned the trust of celebs, and stayed true to her craft through it all… queen energy!

