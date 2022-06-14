The AED1 Billion Mohamed Bin Rashid Library Officially Opens This Thursday

Opening date announced!

The ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Library’ was inaugurated by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Monday.

Costing a staggering AED1 BILLION, The Mohammed bin Rashid Library includes nine specialised libraries, over 1 million print and digital books, and more than 6 million research articles, across 7 floors. The library will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, 16 June 2022. WHOOP!

Get all the deets here

A milestone for the UAE

The library is a significant and inspiring milestone among national initiatives. It showcases the history and culture of the UAE and the Arab world

Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation

This will fuel learning

The economy needs knowledge, politics needs wisdom, nations need to learn, and all of that can be found in books. Through this library, we have brought together millions of books to develop our path, consolidate our identity, culture and roots and create our future.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid