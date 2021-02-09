The star of several Egyptian movies and TV series, Ramadan was in Dubai working on several projects like his upcoming collab with, Bollywood actress and former beauty queen, Urvashi Rautela.

Mohamed Ramadan and wife Nesrine El Sayed Abdel Fattah board VistaJet together to Egypt on Tuesday, Feb 9

While down in Dubai, Ramadan also released the first teaser of his new series “Moussa”

During the 26-second video, Ramadan and a group of men barge into the cabin of A British leader and destroy the furniture.

The story of “Moussa” which takes place in the 1950s through the 1960s, revolves around the journey of a man from Upper Egypt who lost his father at a young age and had to care for his younger siblings.