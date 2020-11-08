Parts Of Dubai Experience Major Downpour Of RAIN Thanks To Cloud Seeding!

Okk children winter is OFFICIALLY HEREEEEE!

…Well kinda because today’s rain has been generated with the help of cloudseeding ofc. As confirms National Center of Meteorology, (NCM).

It’s raining cats and dogs in parts of Dubai and hate it or love it, you can’t NOT gram it.

The gloomy, cloudy skies today were a clear indication that things were going to get wet and wild real soon.

Take caution while heading out today as winds are predicted to blow throughout the day causing mini dust and sand storms

Dubai is currently at 24 °C with cloudy skies.