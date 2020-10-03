Peeps Have Deemed A Video Shared By Fazza As “A Portal To Hell” On Saturday, October 3 Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai AKA Fazza reshared an UNREAL video on his Instagram stories of a tree burning internally and BOIII is it a sight. The video was shared by an IG account called EARTH FOCUS, and the caption claims that the fire burning inside of the tree was the result of a lightning strike. Where the lightning set the centre of the tree on fire.

The video clearly left nature-lover Fazza awestruck as well, for him then go on and reshare it!

The video has gained over 500k views in less than 24 hours

Instagram commenters couldn’t help but point out that the estranged phenomena appears to look like a “portal to hell”

Social media users expressed how the sight appeared “biblical”

Others expressed their concern for the animals and insects trapped and harmed inside of the tree due to the raging internal fire