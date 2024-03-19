Private Sector Employees And Domestic Workers Must Have Health Insurance By 2025

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Several topics were discussed including accomplishments of the UAE industrial sector in 2023, national efforts to support the labour market, the validity of the UAE passport and medical insurance.

According to the new system, employers in private sector companies and employers of domestic workers must pay for the health insurance coverage for their registered workers upon issuance or renewal of their residency permits, effective January 1, 2025

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have already been rolling this scheme out and now it’ll be implemented across the country.

Another important update is the validity of the UAE passport will be extended from 5 to 10 years

واعتمدنا اليوم في مجلس الوزراء سياسة وطنية لتداول الوقود الحيوي وتصنيعه في الدولة بما يدعم توجهاتنا في توفير مصادر طاقة نظيفة ومستدامة ومنخفضة الكربون … كما اعتمدنا اليوم أيضاً تعديل اللائحة التنفيذية للقانون الاتحادي بشأن الجنسية وجواز السفر.. وأقررنا جواز تمديد مدة سريان جواز… pic.twitter.com/qguQ2MjiOy — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 18, 2024