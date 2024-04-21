News

Real Estate Developers Will Provide Alternative Housing For Tenants At Storm-Impacted Communities

Farah Makhlouf
By

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, approved a series of initiatives and measures to mitigate the impact of the storm that hit the UAE on Tuesday, April 16.

He has directed Dubai Land Department and RERA to coordinate with real estate developers to restore communities.

All residential management companies and real estate developers will offer the following for free

The services offered include distribution of food within impacted communities, alternative housing for affected residents and assistance with returning to their homes, including interior cleaning and comprehensive pest control services.

Residents are also being assisted with monitoring and documenting damages caused by the rains during the period covered by insurance, as well as assessing potential risks to properties.

