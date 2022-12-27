Residents Express Concerns For The Safety Of Delivery Riders As Heavy Rains Drench Dubai

Heavy rains drenched parts of Dubai and other emirates on Monday, December 26; weather conditions are expected to remain unstable all week.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a yellow alert for parts of the UAE, calling for people to “be aware” of the wet weather conditions. Motorists are being cautioned to drive with caution or avoid driving altogether unless “absolutely necessary”.

Moreover, with downpours sweeping across the country, concerned residents are rightfully reminding all to be mindful of the safety of delivery riders. Residents are further prompting food delivery users to generously tip riders for their services as they bolt around soaking wet to deliver orders on time.

Many food and grocery delivery services across the UAE were either delayed or temporarily halted as a result of heavy rains

Drivers are being advised to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and to turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced

