Plan Ahead As RTA Dubai Announces A Partial Closure Of Al Shindagha Tunnel On Friday

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), took to their official Twitter account to announce the partial closure of Dubai’s Al Shindagha Tunnel for a few hours on Friday and Saturday (September 18 and 19).

The tunnel will be closed to motorists from:

2.30am – 10.30am on Friday, September 18

12.30am – 8am on Saturday, September 19

A few bus routes (routes X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23) will also face a delay in operations as a result of the temporary closure of the tunnel.