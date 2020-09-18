Announcements
Plan Ahead As RTA Dubai Announces A Partial Closure Of Al Shindagha Tunnel On Friday
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), took to their official Twitter account to announce the partial closure of Dubai’s Al Shindagha Tunnel for a few hours on Friday and Saturday (September 18 and 19).
The tunnel will be closed to motorists from:
- 2.30am – 10.30am on Friday, September 18
- 12.30am – 8am on Saturday, September 19
A few bus routes (routes X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23) will also face a delay in operations as a result of the temporary closure of the tunnel.
RTA is advising motorists to make use of the Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud bridge (both routes include Salik charges)
However, Al Maktoum Bridge is free on Fridays.
Residents are being reminded to follow precautionary measures of social distancing and to wear a face mask at all times when in public or using public transportation
