RTA Is Handing Out Sponsorships To Students With The Same Birth Day As The Dubai Metro

Can anyone believe it’s been 15 years since the Dubai Metro first began? It feels like just yesterday. It’s such a beacon of Dubai – taking people to work, home, school or popular destinations every day. It was truly a revolutionary creation! That’s why September 9 is such an important day for this city.

September 9, 2009, is the Dubai Metro’s birthday and this year it’s turning 15!

In honour of that, RTA is celebrating with Emirati students who share the same birthday

“Metro babies” can avail an academic sponsorship to pursue higher education

There are conditions, however. To avail the academic sponsorship by RTA, you must:

1. Be a UAE National

2. Have been born on September 9, 2009

3. Have a cumulative GPA of over 90%