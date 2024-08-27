RTA Is Handing Out Sponsorships To Students With The Same Birth Day As The Dubai Metro
Can anyone believe it’s been 15 years since the Dubai Metro first began? It feels like just yesterday. It’s such a beacon of Dubai – taking people to work, home, school or popular destinations every day. It was truly a revolutionary creation! That’s why September 9 is such an important day for this city.
September 9, 2009, is the Dubai Metro’s birthday and this year it’s turning 15!
Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!
In honour of that, RTA is celebrating with Emirati students who share the same birthday
إذا كنت طالبًا إماراتيًا مولودًا بتاريخ 09.09.2009 وحققت معدلًا تراكميًا يتجاوز 90%، تقدم لك #هيئة_الطرق_والمواصلات فرصة للحصول على منحة لمتابعة التعليم العالي. تفضل بزيارة موقعنا الإلكتروني https://t.co/d59n6xYb3x لمعرفة المزيد عن معايير الأهلية والتقديم. pic.twitter.com/nOz9VjxcVx
— RTA (@rta_dubai) August 26, 2024
“Metro babies” can avail an academic sponsorship to pursue higher education
There are conditions, however. To avail the academic sponsorship by RTA, you must:
1. Be a UAE National
2. Have been born on September 9, 2009
3. Have a cumulative GPA of over 90%