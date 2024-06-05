The RTA Heroically Addresses Dubai Expat’s Late-Night Noise Complaint

Late-night construction noise? Total nightmare, especially with kids trying to sleep. A Dubai expat took to X to vent to the RTA, and the heroes swooped in and saved the day!

“No respect for a residential area”

A Dubai expat voiced her frustration on X about midnight roadworks during the week, which were preventing her family from sleeping. She reached out to the RTA and Dubai Properties for assistance in resolving the issue. The noise was especially challenging with children trying to sleep.

She said,

“@DubaiProperties @rta_dubai how are you allowing road works at 12am on a weekday!!! Waking up our community AGAIN baby awake I’m so sick of this!! No respect for a residential area”

Impressively, the RTA responded swiftly!