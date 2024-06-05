The RTA Heroically Addresses Dubai Expat’s Late-Night Noise Complaint
Late-night construction noise? Total nightmare, especially with kids trying to sleep. A Dubai expat took to X to vent to the RTA, and the heroes swooped in and saved the day!
“No respect for a residential area”
A Dubai expat voiced her frustration on X about midnight roadworks during the week, which were preventing her family from sleeping. She reached out to the RTA and Dubai Properties for assistance in resolving the issue. The noise was especially challenging with children trying to sleep.
She said,
“@DubaiProperties @rta_dubai how are you allowing road works at 12am on a weekday!!! Waking up our community AGAIN baby awake I’m so sick of this!! No respect for a residential area”
Impressively, the RTA responded swiftly!
“Kindly note that we have instructed the contractor on the mentioned project to avoid late-night work and to carry it out during the daytime. Thanks for your understanding and apologies for the inconvenience.”
But it doesn’t stop there…
“As per RTA representative’s call with you and as discussed, kindly note that our inspectors have visited the site, and we have instructed the contractor to avoid late hours works, noting that the mentioned project is expected to be completed within a week. Thanks for understanding and apologies for the inconvenience.”
The Dubai expat thanked the RTA for their help.
This is your sign to speak up if you have any complaints! The RTA is consistently active on social media and usually helps address your problems
