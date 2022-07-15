Sandstorm And Rain Has Taken Over UAE With More To Come

Friday afternoon saw the start of a big weather change in the UAE.

According NCM, UAE has been hit with moderate to heavy rainfall today. Dubai itself was affected by a sandstorm that has reduced visibility to 50 meters. Certain parts of Dubai has had some sort of rain, reportedly in Al Khawneej, Lahbab, Emirates Road, Al Aweer and Expo.

Thunderstorms on the horizon

There may be a chance that you may see and hear lightning and thunder in the coming weekend. There is a chance that Dubai will get rain early next week, mostly on Monday and Tuesday.

Drivers beware!

Poor visibility will last for a few more days, so motorist have been urged to be careful while on the road.