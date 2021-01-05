د . إAEDSRر . س

HH Sheikh Mohammed Makes A Royal Entrance At Saudi Arabia's Al Ula For The GCC Summit 

Dressed in gold from head to toe…

Dubai’s ruler quite literally made heads turn as he arrived at Saudi Arabia’s Al Ula, where the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is the first to receive him.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is currently at Al-Ula in the Kingdom for 41st session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Supreme Council.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and a number of Saudi ministers and senior officials were present at the Prince Abdulmajeed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Al-Ula on Tuesday, to receives His Highness.

The summit comes just a day after Saudi Arabia opened its borders to Qatar after over 3 years – signalling the first steps towards ending the Gulf crisis

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim and Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah will also attend the 41th GCC Summit

Clips showing Sheikh Mohammed’s arrival at Maraya Hall in Al Ula are just surreal! That VIEW for heaven’s sake!

The GCC Summit will commence in Riyadh, today.

Listen To The Lovin Daily: 2021 Ramadan Dates Announced Plus A Cat Burnt By Hot Oil Gets Rescued In Dubai

