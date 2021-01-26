Latest
Shoot For The Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh Starrer Tollywood Film Officially Begins In Dubai!
The two celebrated Indian actors, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, will be coming together for a blockbuster-in-the-making Tollywood movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
It was officially announced on Monday, Jan 25 that shooting for the upcoming film has commenced in Dubai and the makers of the movie are targeting to release the film later this year, in October 2021.
The announcement was made via a teaser video on Twitter with the words ‘Shoot Begins’ appearing in big and bold!
Reportedly the Dubai schedule is expected to go on for a few weeks.
Directed by Parasuram, the action-drama film will be shot in exotic locations throughout Dubai, with the team focusing on filming a romantic track and some crucial sequences of the film in this schedule.
Keeping her fans informed of her travel diaries, the actress and model shared a snatched click from her recent Dubai-bound flight…
The Dubai schedule is expected to go on for 30-days… so if you’re a fan of the two megastars, there is a high chance that you might bump into them in the city!
