Summer Fatigue Could Be Why You Want To Sleep In More These Days

If you've been feeling extra lazy these past few weeks…it's not you, it's the weather!

We spoke to Dr. Mohammad Rashid Farooqui, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinic, Ras Al Khaimah- who confirmed that summer fatigue is indeed a thing as the body works harder to regulate temperature and adjust to seasonal changes

During summer, several factors contribute to increased fatigue:

• Heat: High temperatures can lead to dehydration and increased sweating, causing the body to work harder to regulate its temperature, which can lead to fatigue.

• Humidity: Humid conditions make it more difficult for sweat to evaporate, making it harder for the body to cool down and increasing feelings of tiredness.

• Sunlight: Longer days mean more exposure to sunlight, which can disrupt sleep patterns, especially if one’s sleep environment isn’t adequately darkened.

• Activity Levels: Summer often brings more outdoor activities, which can be physically exhausting, especially in the heat.

• Dehydration: People may not drink enough water during hot weather, leading to dehydration, which can cause fatigue and other health issues.

During summer, factors like longer daylight hours and warmer temperatures may affect sleep patterns and quality, making it important to prioritize restful sleep and maintain consistent sleep routines.

The recommended amount of sleep typically remains consistent throughout the year, regardless of the season. For most adults, the National Sleep Foundation recommends getting 7-9 hours of sleep per night for optimal health and well-being.

However, individual sleep needs can vary based on factors such as age, lifestyle, and overall health. While there’s no specific guideline to increase sleep duration during summer, it’s essential to listen to your body’s cues and ensure you’re getting enough rest to feel refreshed and energized each day.

Adjustments such as creating a cooler sleep environment, staying hydrated, and managing stress can all contribute to better sleep during the summer months.

By incorporating these strategies into your daily routine, you can help alleviate summer fatigue and stay energized during the warmer months

• Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration, especially when spending time outdoors in the heat.

• Cool Down: Use fans, air conditioning, or cool baths/showers to lower body temperature and relieve heat-related fatigue.

• Dress Appropriately: Wear lightweight, breathable clothing and use sun protection, such as hats and sunscreen, when spending time outdoors.

• Manage Time Wisely: Schedule outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or evening, to avoid the hottest hours.

• Rest and Relaxation: Prioritize adequate rest and sleep to recharge your body and combat fatigue. Create a cool, dark sleep environment to promote better sleep quality.

• Healthy Eating: Consume light, nutritious meals that are easy to digest and provide energy. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and hydrating foods like watermelon and cucumber.

• Limit Caffeine and Alcohol: While it’s tempting to reach for caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, they can contribute to dehydration and disrupt sleep patterns, worsening fatigue.

• Exercise Smartly: Engage in moderate exercise during cooler times of the day to boost energy levels and improve mood. Listen to your body and avoid strenuous activities in extreme heat.

• Stay Cool Indoors: If possible, spend time in air-conditioned or shaded environments to avoid overheating and reduce fatigue.

• Manage Stress: Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to reduce stress levels, which can exacerbate fatigue.

Distinguishing between seasonal fatigue and fatigue related to hormonal issues like PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) fatigue can be challenging but important for proper management

• Track Symptoms: Keep a journal of your symptoms, including when they occur, their severity, and any patterns you notice. Note if your fatigue tends to worsen during specific seasons or if it’s consistent throughout the year.

• Consider Other Symptoms: PCOS is associated with various other symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, weight gain, acne, and hair thinning or loss. If you experience these symptoms alongside fatigue, it could indicate an underlying hormonal issue.

• Consult a Healthcare Professional: If you suspect your fatigue may be related to PCOS or another hormonal condition, it’s essential to consult a healthcare professional. They can perform a thorough evaluation, including medical history, physical examination, and possibly blood tests or imaging studies to diagnose any underlying conditions.

• Discuss Seasonal Patterns: During your consultation, discuss any seasonal patterns you’ve noticed with your healthcare provider. They can help determine if your fatigue is primarily related to seasonal factors or if further investigation into hormonal issues is warranted.

• Treatment and Management: Depending on the underlying cause of your fatigue, your healthcare provider can recommend appropriate treatment and management strategies. This may include lifestyle modifications, medication, hormonal therapy, or other interventions tailored to your specific needs.