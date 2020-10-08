د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

Bal Thackeray’s Grandson Throws A Massive Birthday Bash In Dubai Amid Drug Scandals Surrounding The Thackeray Clan

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

From Sanjay Dutt and Shahrukh Khan to star kids Alaya F, Aryan Khan and Ahaan Panday, a number of B-town celebs have recently flocked down to Dubai for various reasons.

Some celebs are here in the UAE enjoying the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, some to resume the shooting of their projects, whilst others are here to escape the prying eyes of the paparazzi back in India during an ongoing drug bust within the film industry.

Earlier this week, Bal Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray was seen hosting a MASSIVE birthday bash (which is kinda a rare sight during this COVID-period) and was joined by Alaya F

Balasaheb Thackeray is the supremo of Shiv Sena – Mumbai’s ruling party.

Both Aaishvary and his mother, Smita Thackeray, shared snaps from the raging party on social media

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Smita Thackeray (@smitathackeray) on

Attendees of the party received major flack for not maintaining social distance or wearing face masks during an ongoing pandemic

The dinner party was reportedly hosted for more than 10 persons, going against the UAE COVID-regulations

Last year Aaishvary was seen attending Alaya F’s 22nd birthday bash as well, as the two are rumoured to be in a relationship

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?