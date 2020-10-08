Announcements
Bal Thackeray’s Grandson Throws A Massive Birthday Bash In Dubai Amid Drug Scandals Surrounding The Thackeray Clan
From Sanjay Dutt and Shahrukh Khan to star kids Alaya F, Aryan Khan and Ahaan Panday, a number of B-town celebs have recently flocked down to Dubai for various reasons.
Some celebs are here in the UAE enjoying the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, some to resume the shooting of their projects, whilst others are here to escape the prying eyes of the paparazzi back in India during an ongoing drug bust within the film industry.
Earlier this week, Bal Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray was seen hosting a MASSIVE birthday bash (which is kinda a rare sight during this COVID-period) and was joined by Alaya F
Balasaheb Thackeray is the supremo of Shiv Sena – Mumbai’s ruling party.