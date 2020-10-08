Bal Thackeray’s Grandson Throws A Massive Birthday Bash In Dubai Amid Drug Scandals Surrounding The Thackeray Clan

From Sanjay Dutt and Shahrukh Khan to star kids Alaya F, Aryan Khan and Ahaan Panday, a number of B-town celebs have recently flocked down to Dubai for various reasons. Some celebs are here in the UAE enjoying the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, some to resume the shooting of their projects, whilst others are here to escape the prying eyes of the paparazzi back in India during an ongoing drug bust within the film industry. Earlier this week, Bal Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray was seen hosting a MASSIVE birthday bash (which is kinda a rare sight during this COVID-period) and was joined by Alaya F Balasaheb Thackeray is the supremo of Shiv Sena – Mumbai’s ruling party.

Both Aaishvary and his mother, Smita Thackeray, shared snaps from the raging party on social media

Attendees of the party received major flack for not maintaining social distance or wearing face masks during an ongoing pandemic

The dinner party was reportedly hosted for more than 10 persons, going against the UAE COVID-regulations