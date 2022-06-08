د . إAEDSRر . س

The Gupta Takedown: South Africa’s Gupta Brothers Arrested In Dubai For Money-Laundering

The men have been arrested “in connection with money laundering and criminal charges in South Africa”. The two Guptas were arrested on June 2 after Dubai Police received a ‘red notice’ warrant from Interpol – the International Criminal Police Organization.

Atul and Rajesh Gupta have reportedly been in Dubai since 2018. Dubai Police are now joining forces with authorities in South Africa regarding the extradition.

‘Nabbed in the UAE following a global cat and mouse game’ – The efforts reflect the UAE’s continuous effort in combatting money laundering crimes

“The arrest reflects the continuous efforts of the UAE in combating money laundering crimes through local cooperation among the competent authorities”

