The UAE To Plant 100 Million Mangrove Trees By 2030

In just eight years, UAE residents will wake up to a much greener landscape.

The national effort to plant over 100 million Mangroves by 2030 will work to greenify the country and comes as a strategic move to achieve Net Zero by 2050. This will further push the country to increase its reliance on nature-based solutions in facing environmental challenges and to enhance efforts to capture carbon dioxide to mitigate the effects of climate change and to improve adaptation capabilities.

The roadmap for the National Carbon Sequestration Project was launched by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE)

“The country – thanks to the vision of the wise leadership – raised its ambition regarding the targeted number of mangroves from 30 to 100 million trees by 2030”

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said:

“Through the expansion of mangrove forest areas at the national level, the National Carbon Sequestration Project in the UAE is one of the most effective nature-based solutions in facing the challenge of climate change because of its many environmental benefits.

Therefore, the country – thanks to the vision of the wise leadership – raised its ambition regarding the targeted number of mangroves from 30 to 100 million trees by 2030.”

Studies indicate that Mangroves are capable of absorbing carbon up to 5x more than wild tropical rain forests, in addition to being a safe, natural habitat for marine biodiversity, as 80% of global fish populations depend on healthy mangrove ecosystems

