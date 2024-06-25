News

The UAE Will Attract The Most Millionaires Globally In 2024

Farah Makhlouf
By

The UAE is the land of fancy cars and multi-million Dirham homes so it’s no wonder it’s home to 116,500 millionaires. But it’s expected that that population will increase this year.

‘Millionaires’ and ‘HNWIs’ refer to individuals with liquid investable wealth of USD 1 million or more.

It’s projected that the UAE will attract 6,700 millionaires in 2024, the highest globally for this year

 

According to a report by Henley & Partnersthe UAE is the world’s number one destination for migrating millionaires and high-net-worth individuals. It continues to attract large numbers of millionaires from India, the Middle East, Russia, and Africa.

In 2024, large inflows are also expected to come from the UK and Europe

The UAE is expected to attract the most millionaires this year, beating out the USA, Singapore and Canada.

