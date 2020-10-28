Top 10 Restos To Get Your Vegan Fix In Dubai This 'World Vegan Day'

In celebration of World Vegan Day coming this November 1st, here’s a little list for all the vega-babies out there! If you’re in the mood to give the vegan diet (a plant-based diet which has strictly no products from animals, or dairy products) a shot then you HAVE to head down to some of these fabulously popular Dubai-based restos that serve only the best vegan dishes one could desire. Dubai is already ahead of the game, with plenty of spots offering vegan dishes and some devoted wholly to the plant-based diet, so no excuses now. Give it a go and decide for yourself if the clean-eat life is for you or nah. Here are 10 Dubai restos where you can eat vegan food SO good that you won’t even know it’s vegan!

10. Quattro Ristorante Italian food and that too vegan and guilt-free was A MYTH until now! Thanks to Dubai’s new brewing resto in Mankhool, Bur Dubai!

9. Wild & The Moon ‘Plant-based, organic, cold-pressed, wild-crafted, gluten-free, unpasteurized, zero additives, zero plastic’ says its Instagram bio, so if you’re new to veganism and want to dive headfirst, here’s your spot. With the winter upon us, treat yo’self to one of four superbowls on the menu. More info here.

8. Moshi Who SAYS that you can’t have quality vegan sushi and momos? Urm hello vegan is the future and ofc even sushis had to adapt to this new in-demand lifestyle change. And NO ONE does veg/vegan sushi/momos/dumplings like Dubai’s very own Moshi here.

7. Swades Vegetarian Restaurant Bag up some vegan chips from Swades and binge-eat on ’em healthy crisps all weekend long in celebration of World Vegan Day!

6. Rasoi Ghar You can NEVER go wrong with some good ole’ fashioned lentils and homely, comfort vegan good.

5. Little Erth by NABZ&G For satisfying vegan meals look no further, and yup, curries are just as delish when they’re vegan. The chickpea curry from Erth by Nabz&G is up there with the greats and the ‘zucchini marinara with vegan meatballs’ is a brill vegan main. For a little something on the side, go for the raw burger sliders, each one is about three bites of happiness, the perfect starter to your meal. And their crispy Spring Wraps UGH LIFEEEEEEEEEE!!!

4. Freedom Pizzas You won’t even miss the meat or dairy with the vegan range at Freedom Pizzas! All locally sourced organic ingredients that will have you eating clean and feeling light while being fed to the brim.

3. Bloom Easily one of the BEST vegan eaterys in town! If this place can do a tasty VEGAN brekkie wrap then you know this place is as legit as they come!! ‘Scrambled tofu, black beans, guacamole, vegan mozzarella “cheese”, mixed capsicum, onion, spring onion, garlic, coriander in spinach tortilla bread.’ Bloom seriously… where have you been all my life?!

2. Soul santé For food that doesn’t try to taste like meat and does FULL justice to fresh organic produce. The way vegan food should be TBH. Soul santé will GUAC yo’world!

1. Bounty Beets Bounty Beets is literally the place to be in life. This cute little resto has it all, from welcoming paws and serving superb eats to being ULTRA gram-worthy, Bounty Beats is literally the honey to your beeee.

