A TV Presenter Is Going To Prison For Falsely Reporting COVID Related Deaths In Abu Dhabi

Justice is always served at the end of the day – especially if you’re in the UAE. In the middle of the COVID pandemic, governments around the world have been requesting people to not spread fake news or panic amongst others to keep the situation contained.

However, recently a sports TV channel in Abu Dhabi reported that a family of five died due to coronavirus.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal has now found out that the entire story was completely fake and that a family like that does not even exist. Not only was the story false, but the TV Presenter who took the story live also did not fact-check any detail.

He did not contact the authorities to confirm the accuracy of the story