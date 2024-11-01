Two New Salik Toll Gates Are About To Open In Dubai

We don’t know if we must be happy or sad. Well, it depends on how you look at it.

Dubai is set to get two new toll gates this month, increasing the total number of Salik-operated toll gates in the emirate to 10.

The new locations are the ‘Business Bay Gate’ and ‘Al Safa South Gate’.

And it will open on November 24, according to a Gulf News report.

The new gates will help streamline vehicle movements on and off the Shaikh Zayed Road stretch

Salik’s decision aligns with the emirate’s ongoing efforts to streamline traffic flow and reduce congestion in high-traffic zones.