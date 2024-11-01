News

Two New Salik Toll Gates Are About To Open In Dubai

Avatar
By

We don’t know if we must be happy or sad. Well, it depends on how you look at it.

Dubai is set to get two new toll gates this month, increasing the total number of Salik-operated toll gates in the emirate to 10.

The new locations are the ‘Business Bay Gate’ and ‘Al Safa South Gate’.

And it will open on November 24, according to a Gulf News report.

Recommended

Two New Salik Toll Gates Are About To Open In DubaiTwo New Salik Toll Gates Are About To Open In DubaiRent Prices In Dubai Might Finally See A Decline In 18 MonthsRent Prices In Dubai Might Finally See A Decline In 18 Months17-Year-Olds Can Now Get A Driver’s License In The UAE17-Year-Olds Can Now Get A Driver’s License In The UAE

The new gates will help streamline vehicle movements on and off the Shaikh Zayed Road stretch

Salik’s decision aligns with the emirate’s ongoing efforts to streamline traffic flow and reduce congestion in high-traffic zones.

Post Views: 33
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service