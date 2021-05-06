UAE Eid: Bursting Fireworks Can Result In Fines Of Up To AED100,000

The 5-day-long weekend in celebration of Eid-al-Fitr is just around the corner…

…And as a precautionary step, the Public Prosecution let out a warning against the usage of fireworks.

Residents, in particular youngsters, are being reminded to refrain from illegal dealing or bursting fireworks during the upcoming occasion. Fines of AED100,000 will be imposed on those caught dealing, selling, using or displaying fireworks.

Parents are being asked to monitor their children and keep them away from playing with any and all hazardous explosive materials.

Authorities are urging all to abide by the laws to avoid serious legal action or fines of up to AED100,000.