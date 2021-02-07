Latest
UAE Landmarks Near You Are Lighting Up In Red In Support Of The Hope Probe Reaching Mars
The UAE is proud and the pride is gleaming via the country’s prominent landmarks.
Starting this weekend, famous landmarks all over the UAE lit up in a glowing red to support the journey of the Hope Probe mission to Mars, as the unmanned spacecraft is due to reach the red planet on Tuesday, February 9.
Celebrating the vessel’s 7-month long, 493 million kilometre journey to Earth’s neighbouring planet, landmarks across the country, including the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa, Yas Island, Dubai Frame, Ajman Museum, the Emirates Palace and many others lit up in a distinctive red.
Noticed the DP change?! UAE leaders are standing united in support of the Arab world’s pride!
With only a couple days left for the Hope Probe to enter the orbit of Mars, UAE leaders and government departments changed their social media display pics to the logo of the historic Mars mission.
With the slogan “Arabs to Mars” written ever so proudly!
Ft. Image credits: @dubai_smiley