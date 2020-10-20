UAE Reaffirms Its Long-Standing And Historic Solidarity With Palestine 

The UAE once again shuts down haters by showing that they are infact in the goods with everyone and constantly work towards blossoming peaceful and fruitful relations in the Middle East region.

The UAE is assuring all that its long-standing, historic, and unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people contributes to maintaining regional security and stability.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, made the statement during talks with UNRWA’s Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in Abu Dhabi.

Between 2013 and 2020, the UAE provided Palestinians with more than USD 840 million (AED3,085,278,000 million);