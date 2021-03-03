This Video Of Tourists VS Residents In Dubai During Winters Is Way Too ACCURATE 

Winters in Dubai… means something different to everyone.

Whilst residents bulk up on puffer jackets and layer on the scarves and beanies, tourists are out and about living their best lives in Dubai during winters.

And seeing that as good content material, TikToker, itsnoorr_ shared an ACCURATE AF video on residents VS tourists in Dubai during winters, and YOU could not relate to this more.

Entertaining her 73k+ followers on the social platform, Noor made the video to the viral song Buss it by Erica Banks.

Are we too used to the heat or are tourists too used to the cold? The million-dollar question here🤣