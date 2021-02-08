Community
Famous YouTuber Anncy Twinkle Gets Scammed By A Shady Real Estate Agent In Dubai
Anncy’s struggle with house hunting and being cheated on by agents and landlords is basically why the best of us have second thoughts on moving out.
Finding properties and real estate, in general, is a tricky bizz.
Market prices, commission rates, agent fees, acceptable deposit amounts… it’s a big thinker and there have been instances where agents have charged tenants high commission rates and insisted on a security deposit which they promise to return at the end of the contract… but alas end up duping the tenant.
This is EXACTLY what beauty and lifestyle YouTuber, Anncy Twinkle had to deal with during her house-hunting process.
“The worst thing is that these men, they think that I’m a woman, so I’m stupid & dumb…. like you can take her for a ride…” – Watch till 2:24
Boasting of 824K subscribers on YouTube and 204K followers on insta, this Indian beauty exposed the shady real estate scene that she had to deal with, and told it as it is.
*Warning: The video consists of explicit language*
The YouTube beauty guru who posts makeup, lifestyle vlogs and candid reactions tells it as it is. Raw and unfiltered
*Us unpacking and halting all our shifting plans after hearing of Anncy’s moving experience*
