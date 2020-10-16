LISTEN: Dubai FAVE 'The MAINE Brasserie' Is Expanding Internationally & They Have Revealed The City For Their Next Venture

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Joey Ghazal, Founder of The MAINE.

Joey Ghazal is a Canadian restaurateur and founder of Fighterbrands Holdings Ltd, Pine Tree State Trading Co and The MAINE. He has developed, owned and managed notable restaurant and bar concepts in Beirut and Dubai.

Ghazal has been recognized by Caterer Magazine as “Middle East Restaurateur of the Year”, and is also a Remy Martin brand ambassador and recently collaborated with Mercedes Benz.

From a busboy to a waiter, to a manager to the head of concept development and marketing for one of the most prolific resto development companies, Ghazal has quite literally worked up the ranks and is innit for the long run.