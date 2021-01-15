LISTEN: Co-Founder Of The Beet Box Shares Veganuary & Plant-Based Nutrition Secrets

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Aditi Daga, the Co- Founder of The Beet Box.

Aditi along with her partners Katerina Dixon and Dean Murphy set up the best in September last, The Beet Box creates 100% plant-based meal kits with inspired recipes, fresh pre-portioned ingredients in biodegradable or fully compostable packaging and music to cook to.

The Beet Box exists to challenge status quo of weekly dinners, with the objective to reduce food waste, drive sustainable lifestyle and help time-starved schedules of Dubai residents and beyond.