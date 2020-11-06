LISTEN: A Dubai Man Pivoted His Events Business To A Live Streaming One During COVID

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Ian Carless, the founder and partner of Warehouse Four, a leading venue in Al Quoz, Dubai that allows the world’s leading brands to host any event ranging from charming product launches to massive regional conferences.

Ian and his partners bring a combined experience of over 25 years in the broadcast television industry with household names like MTV, ESPN, Star TV, etc.

Today, Ian not only has a mix of careers in the bag, but he has also managed to create a fun and functional event space that works as a brilliant alternative to hotel ballrooms.

On the show, Richard spoke to Ian as he revealed what made him move from broadcast to events

He also discusses how he took that switch in careers ahead, the details of life in broadcast tv, and what the future holds for events and the entertainment industry. Ian also mentioned how difficult it can be for people who are starting out to learn some skills in the industry these days.