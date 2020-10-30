LISTEN: A Husband & Wife Business Duo Discuss The Events Industry

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by a husband-wife duo, Shaista Khan Osman and her husband Osman Osman, or Osman Squared (as most people fondly call him), the founders of Blu Blood Entertainment, an Artists & Events Management Company.

Shaista and Osman while both working in the events business in South Africa over a decade ago.

Together, they have managed to continually trailblaze this management ahead into a bright future thanks to their combined experience of over 35 years as producers of shows, marketing, communications, hospitality and logistics.

On the show, Richard, Osman and Shaista revealed their tricks to keep things moving smoothly:

They also discussed their story, the impact of COVID on their industry, expansion from South Africa to the UAE, what makes Bollywood so special and the current image crisis the industry is facing.