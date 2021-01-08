LISTEN: Founder Of Aya Media Talks All Things Content Creating And Production In The Middle East

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Andrew Maskall CEO & founder of AYA Media

From YouTube series to streaming, Andrew Maskall shares the story of AYA media and how it came about. Maskall has over 30 years of TV and production experience in his pocket and discusses the latest media trends with the rise of influencers.

AYA stands for As You Are and it’s part of Middle East Youth Media. The show produces relatable Arabic content by young women from different nationalities. The content revolves around those influencers, creating DIY videos, discussions, makeup, challenges and more.