د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

LISTEN: Founder Of Aya Media Talks All Things Content Creating And Production In The Middle East

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Andrew Maskall CEO & founder of AYA Media

From YouTube series to streaming, Andrew Maskall shares the story of AYA media and how it came about. Maskall has over 30 years of TV and production experience in his pocket and discusses the latest media trends with the rise of influencers.

AYA stands for As You Are and it’s part of Middle East Youth Media. The show produces relatable Arabic content by young women from different nationalities. The content revolves around those influencers, creating DIY videos, discussions, makeup, challenges and more.

Get the lowdown on creating content in the Middle East and the potential future of production

Andrew Maskall and Richard FitzGerald discuss the shift in the media and AYA media.

Follow Dubai Works wherever you listen to your podcasts

Comments
Share this

More Podcasts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?