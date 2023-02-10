LISTEN: Passant Shams El Dean Talks About Infidelity And Monogamy In This Episode Of Unspoken

Shakira and Pique. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. Both former couples are trending these days and why? Because rumours of infidelity were made very public. In this week’s episode of Unspoken, hosts Fouad and Sabine sat down with Passant Shams El Dean, an Egyptian TV presenter and radio host. Passant digs deep into the topics of infidelity, cheating and unfaithfulness Unspoken is a Smashi show, a sister company to Lovin Dubai, Augustus Media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Passant Shams Ell Dean (@passantshams)

There are so many different types of cheating and Passant was not shy to admit she was cheated on So, why do westerners ‘air out their dirty laundry’ while Arabs keep infidelity under wraps? Passant perfectly explains why saying that in the Arab world, people prefer to look “perfect” regardless of what’s going on. However, Arab celebs these days are no longer shy about talking about cheating in their relationships. The Egyptian public figure named a few types of cheating from sexual to the loss of trust, there are so many! Being cheated on is nothing to be ashamed of because we’re all humans, Passant said. Being cheated on, while hurts, can absolutely transform a person or rather, help them grow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Passant Shams Ell Dean (@passantshams)

Passant gets right into it with a hot debate: she thinks someone who physically cheats can be forgiven She said that at the end of the day, it could be the fault of both parties in the relationship. If a woman is not meeting her partner’s needs or giving too much love that her partner feels smothered and takes her love for granted, then the blame will fall on both. Like she said earlier in the episode, there are many types of cheating and physical cheating can just be due to temptation. Breaking someone’s trust can never be forgiven because it’s hard to repair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Passant Shams Ell Dean (@passantshams)

Religion plays a role: divorce was forbidden and taboo but it’s not anymore! The number of divorces has skyrocketed compared to the times of our grandparents and great grandparents and why is that? Passant said it’s because back in the day, divorce was so taboo but right now, divorcing and re-marrying is easy. This also relates to monogamy, in a way, Passant and the co-hosts said. People are not finding long-term relationships easy to maintain anymore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Passant Shams Ell Dean (@passantshams)