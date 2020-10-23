د . إAEDSRر . س

LISTEN: Dubai's Very Own Gastronomic Encyclopedia Gets Candid On Self-Declared Food Critics In The City

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by a true gastronomic encyclopedia, Michael Ellis, the Chief Culinary Office at Jumeriah Group.

Michael has occupied this role since 2018 having moved from Michelin Restaurant & Hotel Guides across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and oversees the Jumeriah Groups F&B operations across hotels & resorts for signature fine dining to family and more casual dining experiences. 

On the show, Richard and Michael discuss Foodie Kids, a new initiative by Jumeriah Group, and Michael’s views on:

  • Whether France are still culinary leaders
  • The history of the Michelin Guide, how it started out
  • The best meal he ever had – he has eaten in 1,500 Michelin Star Restaurants
  • Social Media & Instagram Food Critics

Social media gave access to everyone to be a food critic, is that a good or a bad thing? – Michael Ellis, Chief Culinary Officer of Jumeirah Group shares his opinion on the latest  Dubai Works episode:

