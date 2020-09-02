Latest
Stay Safe And Have Fun Indoors With These 6 Popular Monopoly Games
Why not call it a night in this weekend and invite a few peeps over for a low-key Friday/Saturday evening?
Wellz, with the entertaining, cleaning up and setting up, being a host is no easy task and the pressure of a good night rests all on your shoulders. BUT when you have the perfect board game like Monopoly to set the night, leave the hosting and boasting to the Mr Monopoly himself.
Here is a roundup of a few FUN-tastic Monopoly games where you are sure to find your perfect match of a game!
Disclaimer: Monoply nights can only end in two ways.
A: LIT to the core OR B: In a blown-up family feud
Sorry, there’s no in-between when it comes to Monopoly.
6. It’s all about that millionaire mindset with the Hasbro Monopoly Millionaire.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 703.00.
5. The last man standing wins it all in the Hasbro Monopoly: Fortnite Edition.
Forget about all the riches, this video game inspired Monopoly game is all about SURVIVAL. You survive, you win – simple. Buy it on Amazon for only AED 105.00! May the Fortnite forces be with you.
4. Like to get down and dirty?! Then this Monopoly: Cheaters Edition is the one for you and your squad!
Round up your partners in crime and put each other to the test to see who’s the slyest of them all with this Cheaters Edition of Monopoly. Follow, bend or break the rules to win! Plus in this thrilling game where the master criminal takes home all the gold, you’ll be rewarded for completing a cheat and penalized for failing one.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 161.00 and commit all the unspeakable crimes as much as you please, there’s no one to judge here!
3. Throw away all the batteries and accounting drama and just roll the dice on the Monopoly: Ultimate Banking hasslefree.
Uff! A classy round of Monopoly for classy bunch of friends. No more money fits and no more miscalculations (or in other words CHEATING) with this super fun Ultimate Banking edition. But it from Amazon for AED 259.00.
2. Monopoly, Dubai Edition: Ofc how could they NOT have a Dubai edition?!
A game where the legacy of Monopoly meets the legacy of Dubai! Why splurge on a Dubai tour when you can do it in the game?? You feel?
Buy it from Amazon for AED 199.00.
1. Ahh Voilà! The classique Monopoly game that’s ironically called Monopoly Classic Game (creative much?!)
Confused on which game best suits you and your clan, well guess you can never go wrong with the classics so opt for this if you’re in the mood for an old-school game of the classic Monopoly. Buy it from Amazon for AED 153.50.