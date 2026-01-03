The UAE Has Officially Lowered The Legal Age Of Adulthood From 21 to 18

Big legal change coming in!

The UAE has officially lowered the age of legal adulthood to 18, and the new civil law is set to have significant impact on residents across the country

Previously, anyone under 21 Hijri years was generally considered a minor for many legal matters, often requiring a guardian’s consent or court involvement.

Under the new decree issued on Thursday, the age of majority has been reduced to 18 Gregorian years, changing how civil transactions will be regulated nationwide.

The UAE Government has issued a Federal Decree Law promulgating the Civil Transactions Law, with the aim of establishing a comprehensive and integrated legal framework. The new law represents a pivotal legislative milestone and a qualitative shift in regulating civil transactions… pic.twitter.com/hieo64WOil — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) January 1, 2026

So what does this actually mean?

The new law is designed to empower young people and protect their free will by allowing them to manage their own financial assets and make independent legal decisions.

The government says the move also unifies the legal age for full capacity, aligns civil rules with existing juvenile and labour laws, and brings civil and criminal responsibility standards in sync.

While people aged 18 already had the right to work full-time, get married, and drive, the new change could open the door to other age-related rights being lowered too.

One of the key updates surrounding this new law is – Finances

The age at which a minor can manage their financial assets has further been lowered from 18 lunar years to 15 Gregorian years. According to the government, this is aimed at supporting entrepreneurship and encouraging greater youth participation in economic activities.

Beyond age limits, the new civil law is a big one. It is now the largest federal law in the UAE and sets out the foundational principles governing legal acts and contracts. It also introduces new provisions to protect free will, regulate pre-contract negotiations, and require parties to disclose key information upfront to reduce disputes.

The law also brings in updated frameworks for nonprofit companies, revised rules for sales and works contracts, and new regulations for insurance provisions.

And with this, the UAE has marked a MAJOR shift in how young people are recognised, empowered and trusted within the legal system.

