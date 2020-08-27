Latest
Show Your Shero How Much You Care With These 7 Gifts This Emirati Women’s Day
Show your wonder woman how much you appreciate her this Emirati Women’s Day on Friday, August 28.
We’ve put together the ultimate Emirati Women’s Day gift guide for you to present your shero with and brighten her day the way she brightens your life!
7. For ’em stylish sheros: The Philips StyleCare Essential Heated Straightening Brush.
Give her the gift of the PERFECTLY straight, shiny and frizz-free locks with this ceramic-coated straightening brush!
Promising review:
“I tried this brush and it works like magic.. within only a couple of minutes my hair is silky and straight. I am so happy with it.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 198.25.
6. For your fitspo idol: The Fitbit Charge 3, Advanced Fitness Tracker in graphite black.
Promising review:
“Great device with the app, easy to use, I use it to track my heart rate during my exercises, for breathing exercise, and to know more about my sleeping pattern.
I just started a healthier lifestyle and it is all I needed, and it has good value for money after I compared it to many other devices including apple watches and Garmin. Fitbit is mostly for exercising, but other brands have features for emails and show more colours, this fit bit will show notifications and for me, that was all I needed.”
Buy it on Amazon for AED 400.46.
5. For the workaholic ones: The De’Longhi Eletta Fully Automatic Coffee Machine.
Don’t you know? The way to a workaholic’s heart is through their coffee?
Promising review:
“The machine is great and the Amazon team and delivery are great as well.”
Buy it on Amazon for AED 3,499.00.
4. For the health-conscious boss ladies: Go for the Digital Air Fryer Aerofry by Black & Decker.
Promising review:
“This my friends one of the best air fryer out there you can just live a healthy life after this like the meat you can cook the fish the fresh chicken and frozen ones too is just amazing no change in flavours you won’t tell the difference but there is actually a difference which is no oil added I do recommend this product to anyone who wants to stop frying with oil.”
Buy it on Amazon for AED 349.00.
3. For the listeners or the frequently travelling ladies: Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in rose gold.
A stylish piece that will drown your shero’s worries away and will just get her jamming to the sounds of the 90s.
Promising review:
“Comfortable, stylish, and most importantly: excellent sound. It is the first headphone I buy and it is changing my life. It makes great music even greater! The noise-cancelling is pretty impressive, I am looking forward to trying it in on a plane.”
Buy it on Amazon for AED 1,399.00.
2. For the ones that are always in a rush: BaByliss Elegance Rose Gold Plated Hair Dryer.
You just can NOT go wrong with this one pets.
Promising review:
“Lightweight yet heavy-duty. Perfect for every blow-drying need. The chic and classy, polished look that sets it apart from the usual dryers on the market is an extreme plus for me too.”
Buy it on Amazon for AED 99.00.
1. For ’em bookworms: All-New Kindle (10th Gen).
Make the book-worm inside her smiling with glee with this ultimate reader’s delight!
Promising review:
“The best thing I ever bought on Amazon! The same-day delivery failed though. Other than that there’s nothing to dislike about this product especially for those who loves to read like me. I can bring it anywhere as it fits in any regular-sized bag. If you’re not really into buying books from Kindle store you have an option to e-mail files to your Kindle and it will automatically convert it to pdf file compatible to your device for free. Battery life is remarkable. Fast charging too!”
Buy it on Amazon for AED 999.00.