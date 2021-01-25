Latest
8 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under AED150!
How can you get arrested on Valentine’s Day? By stealing someone’s heart – with these 8 brilliant gift ideas!
Ready to sweep your loved ones off their feet?
8 Valentine’s Day Gifts That Will Deem You As The Best Gift Giver Of The Year!
8. Show your partner you’re a bigger fan of theirs than they are of BTS with this cute hoodie
Buy it from noon for AED 140
7. Snuggle up with your S/O in the chilly weather with this gorgeous blanket
Buy it from noon for AED 138
6. Show your S/O that you love them to the moon and back with this dreamy moon-shaped lamp
Buy it from noon for AED 33
5. Cool Water by Davidoff: Gift bae this ICONIC scent that will never go out of style!
Buy it from noon for AED 57.10.
4. Fragrant bath bombs for when bae is DA BOMB and you’re looking for something to match their aura 😉
Buy it from noon for AED 20
3. Old or young, this LIT AF fanny pack is trending for everyone!
Buy it from noon for AED 125
2. Remind the love of your life of beach dates with this ADORBS palm-tree-in-a-bulb humidifier
Buy it from noon for AED 20
1. When you’re away from your partner and can’t give them a massage, this mini electric massager has got your back – and theirs!
Buy it from noon for AED 82.95
To browse shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.
Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.